Deputies shoot kill, man who pointed gun at them: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies shot and killed a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at them, authorities said.

According to HCSO press release, the 911 center received a call from the wife of a man from a home at the 10000 block of Courtney Palm Boulevard in Tampa on Saturday at about 11:15 p.m., stating her husband entered a bathroom wanting to commit suicide. The wife then said she heard a gunshot from the bathroom.

When deputies arrived at the home, they went to the bathroom and opened the door. Anthony Dadante, 67, was in the bathtub when deputies entered.

Deputy Jose Rodriguez, 29, moved the shower curtain back and saw blood on Dadante's chest and a firearm in his hand. It appeared that he had tried to commit suicide, HCSO officials said.

Deputy Rodriguez and Deputy Jenna Roberts, 29, asked Dadante to drop the firearm several times.

Dadante then pointed the firearm at Deputy Rodriguez leading both deputies to shoot him, the press release stated.

Dadante was pronounced dead at the scene.

"What began as a response to a potential suicide changed into a life-threatening confrontation that no deputy ever wants to face," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies had to make a tough decision in an instant, and it was the right one."

Neither Roberts, nor Rodriguez had no prior use of force with HCSO.

Roberts has been with HCSO since September of 2017.

Rodriguez has been with HCSO since March of 2022.

Dadante has no criminal history, and there have been no prior calls for service at this address.

"The holidays can be a difficult time for many," said Chronister. "If you're struggling and feeling overwhelmed, know you're not alone. Don't hesitate to reach out to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay."

If you or a loved one are in need of help and services, you can call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211, which offers around-the-clock support.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation; all other updates will come from their office.