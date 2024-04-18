Watch Now
Deputies: Man arrested after attempting to rob a 7-Eleven and strangling, robbing a jogger

Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 18, 2024
LITHIA, Fla — Man arrested after strangling and robbing a jogger in Hillsborough County, according to deputies.

Hillsborough County deputies believe that Matthew Green Jr., 31, attempted to rob a 7-Eleven at 13411 Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia at around 2 a.m. Green approached the store employee, said he had a gun, and demanded money from the register. The worker did not give him any money, and Green left the 7-Eleven.

A short time later, Green is suspected of strangling a person who was jogging until they were unconscious and stealing the victim's phone.

Detectives located Green in a residence off Juliano Drive in Riverview. Green entered the home through a window and was found hiding behind a washer and dryer.

"Thanks to the swift and diligent work of our dedicated detectives, this suspect's reckless actions were brought to a halt before he could inflict further harm to anyone else," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Green has been arrested and charged with Robbery with a Firearm (Less than $750), Battery by Strangulation, Grand Theft Third Degree ($750 - $5,000), Violation of Parole, Probable Cause, Violation of Parole, Robbery Gun or Deadly Weapon x2, and Violation of Parole, Probable Cause, Violation of Parole Felon/Delinquent with Gun/Concealed Weapon/Ammo x2.



