Deputies investigating homicide in Valrico

VALRICO, Fla. — Deputies are currently investigating a homicide in Valrico early Wednesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies are at the scene in the 2400 block of Drake Elm Terrace.

HCSO said Sheriff Chad Chronister is on his way to brief the media about the investigation. There are no other details available at this time.

