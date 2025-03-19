Deputies investigating homicide in Valrico

VALRICO, Fla. — Deputies are currently investigating a homicide in Valrico early Wednesday morning.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies are at the scene in the 2400 block of Drake Elm Terrace.
HCSO said Sheriff Chad Chronister is on his way to brief the media about the investigation. There are no other details available at this time.
“We’re ready for our visitors.”
Spring break season is back across Tampa Bay, and businesses are relying on spring break now more than ever.
Local businesses prepare for a spring break impact