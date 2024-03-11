Watch Now
Deputies investigating after man shot dead in Bloomingdale: HCSO

Posted at 5:48 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 06:53:00-04

BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. — An investigation was launched after a man was shot dead in Bloomingdale early Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said just after midnight, deputies received a call about the victim after a domestic altercation. When they arrived at the 3000 block of Polumbo Drive, they found he had been shot in the upper body.

Deputies added once the victim's family is notified, they will release more information about him. This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who feels they are a victim or that there is a potential for domestic violence can contact The Spring, a nonprofit that provides safe spaces and services to survivors of domestic violence and their children, at 813-248-7233.

