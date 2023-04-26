Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward for deadly shooting on I-4 in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting on I-4 eastbound on Tuesday night left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Police said just after 9 p.m., a man called 911 and said he and his female passenger were shot at while they were driving on I-4. The man said he stopped at the Plant City Fire Rescue station on Park Road.

At the station, firefighters provided first aid but police said the woman suffered a fatal shot to the upper body. She died at the station. The man was also shot in the upper body; he was transported to a local hospital, where he's in critical condition.

Police said before he was taken to the hospital, the man told them the shooter was driving a silver or gray Prius with non-tinted windows. They described the car as a possible 2009-2015 model with blueish headlights and a paper license plate.

The victim said the unknown man shot at his vehicle before exit 23.

According to police, the victim said shortly before the shooting, the unknown man was driving recklessly in traffic and exhibited road rage toward them for unknown reasons.

After the shooting, the Prius continued eastbound on I-4.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Baker at (813) 707-2271 or Detective Cowart at (813) 707-2270.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been more than 61,000 citations issued for aggressive driving since 2020. FHSMV said there's been a 31% total increase in citations for aggressive driving over the last three years.

"Aggressive driving is present in several unsafe practices, such as following too closely, rapid lane changes without signals, accelerated speed over the posted limit, failing to yield right-of-way, improper passing, and running traffic lights," FHSMV said. "If you are involved in an incident of aggressive driving, remain calm and call *FHP (*347) for assistance. Do not engage with the other driver or put yourself at risk by trying to gather further information."

Arrieta's brother, Michael, described his sister as magnetic and said she lit up every room she was in. He said she was more than just a sister and the pain they feel is indescribable.

"We all need to make it home. Whether we're coming home from work, vacation, visiting loved ones. It matters if you make it home. So road rage, guilty. I think everyone in this room is guilty. It shouldn't go that far," Michael Arrieta, said.