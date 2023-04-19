1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on I-4 in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting on I-4 eastbound on Tuesday night left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Police said just after 9 p.m., a man called 911 and said he and his female passenger were shot at while they were driving on I-4. The man said he stopped at the Plant City Fire Rescue station on Park Road.

At the station, firefighters provided first aid but police said the female passenger suffered a fatal shot to the upper body. She died at the station. The man was also shot in the upper body; he was transported to a local hospital, where he's in critical condition.

Police said before he was taken to the hospital, the man told them the shooter was driving a silver or gray Prius with non-tinted windows. The victim said the unknown man shot at his vehicle before exit 23.

According to police, the victim said shortly before the shooting, the unknown man was driving recklessly in traffic and exhibited road rage toward them for unknown reasons.

After the shooting, the Prius continued eastbound on I-4.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Baker at (813) 707-2271 or Detective Cowart at (813) 707-2270.