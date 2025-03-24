Courtney Campbell Causeway closed in both directions due to police incident: TPD

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police said they have closed the Courtney Campbell Causeway in both directions due to an investigation.

Police said the Courtney Campbell Causeway is closed in both directions from the Veterans Expressway. Eastbound traffic into Tampa from Clearwater is also being diverted.

TPD said officers were called to the 6300 block of Courtney Campbell at 7:46 p.m. Sunday to investigate a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they saw a man standing on the ledge on the other side of the rail.

Officers are working to resolve the incident peacefully.

TPD is advising drivers to use alternate routes while the situation is resolved.