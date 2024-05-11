Community works to restore a century-old spring in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Located off of Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Fred Ball Park was once known as Palma Ceia Spring Park.

More than a century ago, the spring was known for its healing powers with people flocking to it to bathe in its waters.

But decades later, the spring is not in good shape.

One woman is trying to bring it back to its former glory.

Trudi Irvine, a Tampa resident, enjoyed the sound of the spring 75 years ago.

"Well, I came here as a child because my mother used to swim in the spring and she talked about it in her youth," said Irvine.

Fred Ball Park used to have two visible springs and a creek that families believed possessed healing powers.

"To bathe in a natural spring was probably ideal for them," said Irvine.

Now, most of that natural spring is covered up by dirt and grass.

"Not taken care of. It didn't have any love…and we've given it all the love," said Irvine.

Traci Riley has been monitoring the park for years and said the park has become polluted and run down.

"It would be very refreshing and nice and pure water in those days, we didn't have all this junk thrown into the springs," said Irvine.

Riley is now partnering with several organizations and raising money to bring the park back to life, starting with the current spring pool opening.

"When they drained it, we were in shock…we didn't know whether to scream or cry, but basically there were two giant industrial strength picnic tables from the park in there, a moped, signs, trash and a lot of organic material," said Riley.

Right now, the spring water is green and murky... but the goal of the project is to eventually make it clean and clear like is was back in 1906.

Riley said the park will receive updated sidewalks, beatification, and eventually an expansion of the current spring pool... all while keeping the history of the park intact.

"They have made it loud and clear that they want this to stay a green space, they want the public to have access to the Bayshore, we don't want everything to be development and concrete," said Riley.

It's something Irvine and her family are looking forward to seeing again.

"Well it's just bringing them to the park in their youth. I think that's important. And more and more people are making outings and things so I think introducing them at an early age is a really good thing," said Irvine.