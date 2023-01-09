Community meetings on Hillsborough school attendance boundaries start Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Monday kicks off the start of a series of community meetings about proposed school attendance boundary changes in Hillsborough County.

The district is working on an attendance boundary analysis project because some schools have too many students while others have too few.

Leaders are looking into student enrollment, feeder patterns and school program locations.

There are three different scenarios officials are considering.

With these plans, anywhere from 11,000 to 24,000 students could be rezoned, and several schools could be repurposed.

The district said this could save up to $163 million in capital funds.

“This is a very serious initiative. We say that because we have got to be able to address our boundaries within our school district, we have got to create trust within this community that we’re being fiscally responsible and we’re managing every facility we have within this organization,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

That’s why the district wants to hear directly from families before any plans are finalized.

There will be 10 community meetings held at high schools across the county from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At these meetings, families will be able to view boundary maps, submit feedback, and speak with members of the district and consultant project team.