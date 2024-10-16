Watch Now
Community meeting held in Forest Hills area after pump backup generators failed, causing homes to flood

Residents seek answers after pump backup generators failed and flooded homes near Fletcher Avenue in the Forrest Hills area of Tampa.
TAMPA, Fla — There were many frustrated community members in Forest Hills Neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera and other local leaders met with people who live there after many homeowners saw historic flooding.

The neighborhood is in Zone-X on the flood map, meaning it's an area with a "moderate to low risk for flooding."

The City of Tampa's director of mobility, Vik Bhide, told residents that the backup generator for one pump station at Curiosity Creek did not work when the power went out during the storm.

A second pump station also had the same issue and failed.

Tonight, Councilman Viera said There needs to be an investigation into how this happened.

He wants to propose a committee to look into this issue.

Hillsborough County says water has now receded in the area.

"1 in 500 chance of flooding"
Some Zone X, or non-flood zone, neighborhoods across Tampa Bay saw unprecedented flooding after Hurricane Milton. Now residents are left with water damage to their homes and are looking for answers.

Flooding reached non-flood zones across Tampa Bay area

