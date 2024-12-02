Comedian Nate Bargatze to bring 'Big Dumb Eyes' tour to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Nate Bargatze, hailed by The Atlantic as the "Nicest Man in Stand-Up," is heading on tour and plans to make a special stop in Tampa.

The comedian announced over 60 dates for his 2025 "Big Dumb Eyes World Tour," which includes a performance at Amalie Arena on Friday, Nov. 14. His tour will include all new material, and tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m.

Bargatze's Netflix special, "The Greatest Average American," was nominated for Best Comedy Album at the Grammys in 2021. He's also appeared on multiple late-night shows, including "The Tonight Show."

