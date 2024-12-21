Cold shelters opening in Hillsborough, Sarasota with temps to dip into 40s

With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s tonight, cold shelters are opening in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough County’s cold weather shelters program will be activated today for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations.

The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill in Hillsborough County on Saturday night. Shelter organizers are expecting high demand with limited capacity, so residents who need a warm place to stay are encouraged to use all resources like friends and family as a first option.

All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, unless they reach capacity prior to that time.

The shelters are located at:

· Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

· Hyde Park United Methodist Church at The Portico (preferred media location) 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

· Tampa Bay Mission of Hope 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

· Amazing Love Ministries 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605. All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only.

Organizations interested in becoming a cold weather shelter partner this season can contact Israel Segarra, Chief Buyer, Procurement Services Department, at SegarraI@HCFL.gov [SegarraI@HCFL.gov] for more information.



SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather shelter for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures.

The 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port, will be available for cold weather sheltering beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Those attending should bring their own sleeping materials.

Breeze Route 9 is operating on a normal schedule and serves stops on Tamiami Trail at Espanola Avenue/Almonte Terrace (a 0.1-mile walk to 100 Church).

Those in the North Port service area could also use Breeze OnDemand services. Visit www.scgov.net/breeze [scgov.net] for information on Breeze services. The Breeze Rider app [scgov.net] can also be used to check bus arrival times and plan routes.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise using extreme caution when heating your home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increases during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.