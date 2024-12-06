Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Climate change is impacting Tampa more than any other US city, analysis shows

Climate change is impacting Tampa more than any other city, analysis shows
Climate change analysis Greg Dee
Posted
and last updated
  • Climate change is impacting Tampa more than any other city in the United States, according to an analysis by the folks at Climate Central.
  • Out of 247 locations across the United States, Tampa has led the nation in the last four years for the most record highs of any city.
  • The numbers are unmistakable. Our warming water is really impacting Tampa Bay the most at night.
  • Watch the video above for more "Dee"tails on how the climate impacts us in Tampa

Florida veteran Paul Canton believes his years-long fight to become a legal American citizen could rest with President-elect Donald Trump.

Florida veteran repeatedly denied U.S. citizenship hopeful President-elect Trump can help him

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.