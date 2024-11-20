Watch Now
Class action complaint filed against Netflix for streaming issues during Paul vs. Tyson fight

Netflix
Matt Rourke/AP
This July 17, 2017, photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Netflix
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A complaint was filed against Netflix for streaming issues during Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight that was streamed live on the platform Friday.

The class action complaint was filed against Netflix on Nov. 18 in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court in Hillsborough County.

The complaint alleged that the Netflix stream of the fight was plagued by unrelenting buffering and said that "the most hyped fight in boxing history turned out to be a 'record night,' not for the fight(s) but the money Netflix stole."

Netflix said the Paul vs Tyson fight had over 108 million live global viewers.

They accused the company in the filing of failing to fulfill contractual obligations and engaged in deceptive trade practices.

We have reached out to Netflix for a statement on the complaint.

Read the full complaint here:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

