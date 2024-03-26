City of Tampa will receive $20M in federal grant money to improve roads in its High Injury Network

TAMPA, Fla — Thanks to $20 million in federal funding, some of Tampa's most dangerous roads will soon receive major upgrades.

The grant money is through the Safe Streets 4 All program inside the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure law from 2021. While millions of dollars seems like a lot when it comes to making improvements on our roadways, in the City of Tampa, "This is a drop in the bucket," said Vik Bhide, the Director of Mobility for the City of Tampa.

M.O.V.E.S is the City's transportation plan. It stands for Mobility, Opportunity, Vision, Equity, and Safety. Bhide said that the plan has pinpointed almost $2 billion worth of needs as of 2023.

"We are, unfortunately, among one of the least safe regions in the nation for a reason. We have a high rate of serious injury, fatalities and that's reflected in the community," he said. "They're asking for more safety, and we agree."

In 2023, within the City of Tampa, more than 80 people died in crashes. The city said since the COVID-19 pandemic, that number has dropped every year.

"Of course, our goal is vision zero," Bhide said. "Zero serious injuries, zero fatalities."

That's why the $20 million in federal funding will go towards some of the city's most dangerous roads. The goal is to improve safety, but also equity.

"Generally, we see high childhood poverty, low car ownership, lower access to services, jobs or recreation," Bhide said. "These projects will not only impact safety and improve safety within these regions, it will also increase the quality of life in general for these areas."

Tampa has worked on a draft agreement with the USDOT, and once that is finalized, work will begin immediately. It's expected to take about three and a half years.

The work will focus on roads in the East and West Tampa neighborhoods as well as the University area.

Tampa's High-Injury Network Corridors receiving safety improvements with grant funds include:



N Habana Ave.

W Main St.

N MacDill Ave.

W Tampa Bay Blvd.

E Twiggs St.

E Scott St.

N Ave República de Cuba.

N 15th St.

N 21st St.

E Hanna Ave.

E Lake Ave.

E Columbus Dr.

"They'll all be paved—paving is important—that's one of the biggest requests we get from the community," Bhide said. "And it will also include redesign."

That will include things like:

