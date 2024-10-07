City of Tampa offering free parking in garages during Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, the City of Tampa is offering free garage parking to all residents in low-lying, flood-prone areas.

Beginning Sunday, October 6th through 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 10th, all parking garages that are city-operated will be free to the public.

This measure is in attempt to help protect vehicles from flood damage.

Here are all the city garages that will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis:



Fort Brooke Garage: 107 N. Franklin St.

Twiggs Street Garage: 901 E. Twiggs St.

Centro Ybor Garage: 1500 E. 5th Ave.

Palm Fernando Garage: 2010 N. 13th St.

Pam Iorio Garage: 301 Channelside Dr.

Whiting Garage: 118 S. Florida Ave.

Tampa Convention Center Garage: 141 E. Brorein St.

William F Poe Garage: 802 N. Ashley Dr.

Click here to find the garage nearest to you.