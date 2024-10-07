City of Tampa offering free parking in garages during Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, the City of Tampa is offering free garage parking to all residents in low-lying, flood-prone areas.
Beginning Sunday, October 6th through 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 10th, all parking garages that are city-operated will be free to the public.
This measure is in attempt to help protect vehicles from flood damage.
Here are all the city garages that will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis:
- Fort Brooke Garage: 107 N. Franklin St.
- Twiggs Street Garage: 901 E. Twiggs St.
- Centro Ybor Garage: 1500 E. 5th Ave.
- Palm Fernando Garage: 2010 N. 13th St.
- Pam Iorio Garage: 301 Channelside Dr.
- Whiting Garage: 118 S. Florida Ave.
- Tampa Convention Center Garage: 141 E. Brorein St.
- William F Poe Garage: 802 N. Ashley Dr.
Click here to find the garage nearest to you.
Hurricane Milton is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm within the next 24 hours.
Tracking the Tropics | October 6, Evening Update