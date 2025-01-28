City of Tampa hosts series of meetings about permitting process after hurricane damage

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is hosting a series of meetings about ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene and Milton.

The first of several meetings was held on Monday, January 27 at DeSoto Elementary School in Tampa.

Homeowners could listen and ask questions about ongoing recovery efforts, the 50% rule, permitting, and resources available to help them.

"We wanted to be able to get back out in the community to meet with people after hours just to talk about concerns that they may have," said JC Hudgison, City of Tampa chief building official.

Maritza Jimbo said her childhood home was destroyed by the hurricane. She said nearly four feet of water flooded the house.

Her parents cannot live in the house.

"Me and my siblings were the ones who took everything out and it was very heartbreaking to see all our memories and stuff go," she said.

"It damaged everything. Right now, their home is still unlivable, inhabitable. They're still living with me in Brandon because they lost everything," she added.

JC Hudgison, a City of Tampa chief building official, said homeowners need a permit to make repairs. Repairs may include HVAC and electrical issues and repairs to the roof.

"Ideally, any structural alterations, any of those things, you had flooding issues so it may have impacted your electrical systems, may have impacted your HVAC systems, any of that. Water can do a lot of damage," he said.

The City of Tampa is waving the permitting fee.

"Based on the mayor's executive order that permits are still free, so we're still working with you to try and get into compliance."

The City of Tampa will host the next meeting on Jan. 29.

The city provided the complete list of meetings and locations:



Jan. 29: Babe Zaharias Clubhouse, 11412 N. Forest Hills Dr.

Feb. 4: Port Tampa Community Center, 4702 W. McCoy St.

Feb. 5: Copeland Park Community Center, 11001 N. 15th St.