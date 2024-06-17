City leaders announce Tampa's first Black History Museum

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Housing Authority and Tampa Bay History Center are teaming up to establish Tampa's first Black History Museum.

The museum will go into a church building across from Perry Harvey Senior Park.

Fred Hearns from the Tampa Bay History Center said this museum is crucial to celebrating and educating people on Black history in Tampa.

Tampa city leaders will hold a press conference to officially announce the museum on Monday, June 17, where leaders and elected officials will share their support. Mayor Jane Castor will be one of the speakers.

“The reason why we must honor and share Tampa’s Black heritage is to celebrate the past and inspire future generations to appreciate and uphold the vibrant cultural diversity that makes Tampa so unique," said Jerome D. Ryans, president and CEO of the Tampa Housing Authority.

Hearns said there is still a lot of work and planning involved in developing this museum.

There are opportunities for community members to be a part of the development. Click here for more information.