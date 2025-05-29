Church opens art gallery, gives Christians outlet for religious-themed work

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A new art gallery in Clearwater has opened in an unlikely place, a local church. Parishioners say, it’s about time artists who specialize in Christian themes have a place to display their work.

Artist Jeanne Steitz has been waiting more than 30 years in some cases to showcase her religious-themed artwork, not because she didn’t want to, but because she said galleries just weren’t that receptive. Then she came across the Foynes Gallery, located at St. Cecelia Catholic Church. She said it’s been life-changing.

“It’s overwhelming, because I’ve gone through 30 years of rejection, and finally a few people can see my art, just look at this, it’s so beautiful,” said Steitz.

Just a few months earlier, her paintings were lying around her house, covered in sheets to prevent dust, and now they are on display for everyone to enjoy.

“Oh my gosh, it’s wonderful, it’s like the honor of my life,” said Steitz. “First, I really didn’t believe it, because these are really not acceptable paintings in the community as a whole. I’m going back 30 years, they’d run you off then.”

Church leaders thought St. Cecelia would be the perfect parish to open their own art gallery.

“Well, first of all, St. Cecelia is the patron saint of art, so why not?” said Kim Paczynski, a member of the church leadership. “It gives people an opportunity to say, ‘wow, I’m drawing my pictures of Jesus and who wants to see that, no one wants to see that,’ and they might have pictures in their closet and their homes, but now they can see that people want to see this.”

So, they recruited fellow churchgoer and art lover Lyle Polyak as curator to begin the process of turning bland wall space into uplifting gallery space.

“Unfortunately, many of the galleries have adopted a ‘no religious items need apply' rule over the course of the years,” said Polyak. “So, the ultimate goal was always to find a venue or a business that has the space and willingness to be able to put something like this together.”

Lyle said, as word grew about the gallery, submissions from local artists came pouring in.

“There are a lot of people out there that really do express their faith with a paintbrush,” said Polyak. “We do see a lot of bible scenes, depictions of famous saints.”

“We can do art, writings, poetry, whatever it is, as long as we’re giving love to others and loving our neighbor and allowing us to share that love with our neighbor, that’s the goal,” said Paczynski.

The church hopes other houses of worship see their story and are inspired to open their own art galleries.

“This could be something that could ignite energy to other churches and artists. St. Cecelia is receiving us with open arms, and other churches see that and say, ‘you know what we can do the same,’” said Carlos Hernandez, Director of Stewardship and Evangelization.

Jeanne Seitz's artwork is currently on display through June 13.