Child poverty rates more than doubled in 2022

TAMPA, Fla — The U.S. Census Bureau found that the rate of child poverty has exploded across the country from 5.2 percent in 2021 to more than double that 12.4 percent in 2022.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, there are currently 753,000 children in Florida living in poverty, nearly 20 percent of all children in the state.

Those numbers are a reality for Tykemia Torres-Gibson.

"I have found myself in that situation. It's either I feed my kids, or I feed myself," Torres-Gibson explained.

Torres-Gibson, a mom of four, shared her struggles with me as she took a break from walking home, carrying bags of Pampers and wipes.

"Pampers went up! Back then, it was not this expensive, but now you're paying $14, $15, $25 for diapers—four dollars for wipes. You know, it takes a lot out of you," Torres-Gibson added.

It's not just Torres-Gibson who's being stretched thin. In July, we went to Maximo Elementary in St. Petersburg, where more than 65 children are homeless, and some even live out of a car.

Our viewers helped donate nearly $8,000 worth of student uniforms.

"It has been so amazing! We've had people walking in saying, 'I want to sponsor a family.' 'I want to sponsor three students.' We've even had a family from as far as South Dakota who heard of this story, ordered some supplies on Amazon, and had them delivered to our school," Lisa Austin, the principal at Maximo Elementary School, said.

That type of support is crucial as local organizations that are trying to help keep families afloat say the demand continues to climb.

"It's becoming increasingly more difficult to meet the needs that our community, and I think that we all definitely have to band together and help each other and work together to help these children in need," Torrie Jasuwan, Founder of Baby Cycle Diaper Bank in Tampa Bay, said.

Jasuwan said a whole new demographic of families are needing help.

"The numbers that we're distributing have gone up about three times, and the need has gone up about four times since before the pandemic," Jasuwan added.

And people like Torres-Gibson said she's feeling the pressure of record inflation and a lack of support.

"The cost of living went up. You know, jobs don't pay enough, or it's either, where you stay at, the rent is expensive, and you're not able to afford food, your waters, your lights," Torres-Gibson explained.

She said while there are days she feels like she's losing the battle to provide, fighting for her children will never stop.

"It's sad. It's challenging, but if you don't keep your head up and don't keep a leveled mind, it's not gonna work. You know, I pray every day I manifest just keep my mind level," Torres-Gibson added.