Carrollwood theater launches fundraiser to help with repairs

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — A local nonprofit needs the community's help to make sure it stays a successful part of the arts in Hillsborough county.

The Carrollwood Player's Theatre is a 99% volunteer-run organization that's been in the community for 45 years.

This two-stage theater is home to local actors, writers and technicians who make every single show possible.

But since COVID, they no longer have some reserves and they have some infrastructure issues they need to take care of as soon as possible.

"We are currently facing some infrastructure challenges at the theater after nearly 45 years of existence," said managing director Jim Russell. "We're in an older facility, and two of our four air conditioners are needing pretty extensive repairs. So we're currently having a fundraising campaign in the hopes of raising at least $20,000 to help cover the costs of repairing that so we can keep everyone cool while they come out and enjoy theater that's provided by and for the community."

"We've been working for two well, no, for probably five years to put a plan together and try to keep this theater alive," said Christine Smith, president of the board of trustees. "It's not easy, and we'd like to have a better facility that just meets our needs a little better."

If you'd like to help, click here for more information.

You can also go see a show—this weekend, they have a local playwright who wrote a little ditty about Jacques and Diane that takes the stage tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $18.