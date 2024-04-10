Car lodged in fence after early morning crash in Tampa; 2 drivers injured

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are injured after a crash in Tampa early Wednesday morning.
The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Busch Boulevard and 16th Street around 6:50 a.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed that one driver was traveling east on Busch Boulevard when he entered the westbound lanes from the median. The first vehicle then struck a second vehicle on its front passenger side despite both drivers trying to avoid each other.
The first vehicle became lodged in the railing of a fence due to the crash.
Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.