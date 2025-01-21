Busch Gardens to close early on Tuesday due to weather

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As a major winter storm pummels the South, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced an early closure on Tuesday.

Theme park staff said it would be closed starting at 2 p.m. on social media.

Despite remaining open during most uncooperative weather, the park will shut its doors for the following reasons:



Inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours.

Rides are closed for over 60 minutes due to lightning, strong winds, heat, rain or snow.

If park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above.

Luckily, if you did have plans to visit today, the park's Weather-or-Not Policy could provide you with a return trip free of charge.

While other parts of the state are seeing snow, the Tampa Bay area has been dealing with chilly temperatures and showers. But the heaviest of the rain is expected to fall overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. During that time period, pockets of heavier rain and maybe even a rumble of thunder are possible.