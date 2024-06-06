Busch Gardens employee arrested for sexual misconduct with minor: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor was arrested by deputies on Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified that Douglas McGee, 34, provided the eight-year-old victim with a cell phone and engaged in inappropriate messaging. The incident was reported to deputies by the victim's brother, who had McGee as a supervisor at Busch Gardens.

Deputies said McGee admitted to multiple crimes, including sexual battery. A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 5, and he was taken into custody without incident.

"Preying upon an innocent child and exploiting their vulnerability is deeply disturbing. My heart goes out to this child who was victimized by such a reprehensible individual," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

McGee was a part-time Park Quality Supervisor in Stanleyville at Busch Gardens at the time of the incident and arrest. He has been employed with the park since December 2021.

Anyone with information on the case, or if someone believes they may have been a victim of McGee, should contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021