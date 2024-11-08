Busch Gardens' elephant Rosie passes away

An elephant at Busch Gardens who surpassed the average lifespan for her species has passed away.

The park announced the death of Rosie, an Asian elephant and the smallest of the herd, on Friday. She was 54, surpassing the average 45-47 year lifespan of female elephants of her species.

"Her remarkable longevity was a testament to the dedicated care and expertise of her team, who diligently attended to all of her many needs - including the specialized care related to her advanced age - that allowed her to thrive amongst her herd and spread joy to countless admirers," park officials said in a Facebook post.

Rosie helped educate guests about the threats her species faces and contributed to research efforts, they said. Officials added that they'll miss her "excited trumpets" on the first day a Fall chill is in the air, and her "Rosie Rumbles"—a sound she made when she was excited to see her animal care specialists.