Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Busch Gardens announces birth of critically endangered Bornean orangutan

Busch Gardens baby orangutan
Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay
Busch Gardens baby orangutan
Posted at 5:47 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 06:14:54-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay has welcomed a critically endangered Bornean orangutan, the theme park announced on its social media on Sunday.

A Facebook post said she was delivered via c-section Saturday night by a team of medical and zoological professionals to Luna, its resident Bornean orangutan. The new baby weighs 3.4 pounds.

Baby orangutan Busch Gardens

Luna is recovering from surgery at the orangutan house and was introduced to her baby the next morning.

Baby orangutan Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens said once they are both stabilized, they'll be reunited and monitored by the vet team and animal care specialists.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.