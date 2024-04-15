Busch Gardens announces birth of critically endangered Bornean orangutan

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay has welcomed a critically endangered Bornean orangutan, the theme park announced on its social media on Sunday.

A Facebook post said she was delivered via c-section Saturday night by a team of medical and zoological professionals to Luna, its resident Bornean orangutan. The new baby weighs 3.4 pounds.

Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay

Luna is recovering from surgery at the orangutan house and was introduced to her baby the next morning.

Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens said once they are both stabilized, they'll be reunited and monitored by the vet team and animal care specialists.