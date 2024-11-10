Burglary suspect shot dead after breaking into home: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A home burglary suspect was shot and killed early Sunday morning after breaking into a home, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

At 12:24 a.m., HCSO's Communications Center received a call that an individual had broken into a home in the 3000 block of Double D Ranch Trail in Ruskin.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the suspect dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives learned that the homeowner's adult son shot the suspect after he broke into the home.

"Imagine the fear of being awoken in the middle of the night to a stranger invading your home," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This is every homeowner's greatest fear, a dangerous and brazen individual breaking in, showing a complete disregard for the safety and security of others. Our thoughts are with this family as they recover from the trauma of this event."

This is an active investigation.