Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Brush fire in Plant City started as a controlled burn and quickly got out of control, destroying 12 vehicles

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Brush fire in Plant City started as a controlled burn and quickly got out of control.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said that they were dispatched to the brush fire off of Mary Ivy Drive just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The homeowner called 911 after a fire started as a controlled burn that got out of control.

HCFR said that various parts of the property were impacted, including twelve cars, six boats, two travel trailers, and two sheds

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are still working to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage to property.

Over the weekend, firefighters worked for over 40 minutes to bring a two-alarm mall under control at the Brandon Mall

Firefighters respond to major fire at Brandon Mall in the former Sears building

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.