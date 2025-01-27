Brush fire in Plant City started as a controlled burn and quickly got out of control, destroying 12 vehicles

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Brush fire in Plant City started as a controlled burn and quickly got out of control.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said that they were dispatched to the brush fire off of Mary Ivy Drive just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The homeowner called 911 after a fire started as a controlled burn that got out of control.

HCFR said that various parts of the property were impacted, including twelve cars, six boats, two travel trailers, and two sheds

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are still working to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage to property.