Broadway performer returns home to inspire next generation

TAMPA, Fla. — After years of pursuing her dreams of being on Broadway, a Tampa woman has returned home and is leading the next generation of dancers.

Literally, the Next Generation Ballet.

Walking through The Straz, Alexia Sky Colon is only a few miles away from where her Cuban family first put down roots four generations ago.

“So my great grandmother, she worked in the cigar factories in Ybor City, and my great grandfather, he was like one of the lecterns who would read to the people that were rolling the cigars,” said Colon.

Just like her great grandparents before her, Colon grew up in Tampa with her own dreams.

“When I was about five years old, I started taking dance classes, started taking singing lessons when I was about nine years old or so, and actually had my first few dance recitals at The Straz Center,” said Colon.

After graduating from Blake High School, Colon took her talents to Broadway.

“It was very exciting because I achieved the dream with the show 'On Your Feet,' which is the story about Cuban immigrants and Gloria Estefan’s story, and I grew up listening to Gloria Estefan with my family,” said Colon.

She went on to perform in several shows before finally returning home to Tampa, where she is now a choreographer for Next Generation Ballet’s upcoming performance of "On The Edge" this Saturday.

“I feel like my dreams are birthed here because I had my first performances here, I saw my first touring shows here, and now to be able to come back and be able to pour into the next generation of artists and to have work being placed onto that stage, I’m excited about it,” said Colon.

These young performers said it’s an added bonus to be learning from someone who was once just like them.

“She had the same teachers as me at Blake, so knowing how she was raised and knowing that I could possibly have the same type of future as her, it’s inspiring,” said Anaya Mayo.

“She always has really good insight on how the theater world works and new styles of dance. It’s broadening me as a dancer,” said Ava Tucker.

Colon is proud to be a voice in the performing arts community and hopes these teenagers realize that achieving their dreams is not the only goal—it’s also about passing down knowledge and experience to others.

“Giving the next generation the tools to make art and not only just the art you want to make but for them to find their own artistic expression within movement I think is a very powerful thing,” said Colon.

Click here for more information on Next Generation Ballet and "On The Edge."