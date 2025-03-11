Breeze Airways announces flights from Tampa to Key West

Traveling to Key West just got a lot easier for Tampa fliers.

Breeze Airways announced new one-way flights to and from the vacation destination starting June 12, 2025. Fares are as low as $39, with nonstop flights operating four times a week on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The airline also announced that, starting June 5, it will double its existing service between Tampa and Pensacola from twice weekly to four times weekly.

Breeze Airways operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 70 cities in 31 states.