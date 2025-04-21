Brandon man claims $1 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Brandon man won a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Hoang Nguyen, 56, of Brandon, won $1 million on the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off ticket.

Nguyen brought the ticket from Saigon Market Place at 3842 W. Waters Avenue in Tampa.

The Lottery said Nguyen received a lump-sum payment of $640,000,000, and Saigon Market Place received a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.