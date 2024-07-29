Brandon Food Truck Park is launching spot for young culinary talent in Tampa Bay

BRANDON, Fla. — David Chan and his family love food trucks.

Like, really, really love 'em.

So when David moved to Tampa Bay and wanted all his favorite food trucks in one spot, he made a delicious move.

An IT guy who moonlights as a foodie, Chan started the Brandon Food Truck Park on a sprawling piece of land on the corner of Brandon's Bell Shoals and Lithia Pinecrest Roads.

He keeps rents low and commitments open and ensures that each food truck serves a different cuisine to avoid competitive overlap.

"It fires me up to help them," he said.

About 90 percent of the 13 food trucks here (with room for about 20 total) are new culinary talent learning the food game with hopes of someday going brick and mortar.

The food truck park is open seven days a week, and various food trucks—including the upstart Mando's Tacos and the vegan Green Table on Tour—praise the supportive atmosphere.

"The best thing about being here is that David really gives the owners a chance to come up and show them what they can do," says George Nino, owner of Mando's Tacos.

For more on the Brandon Food Truck Park, click here.