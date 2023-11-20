Boy pulled from burning home competes for baseball championship

In 2022, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputies rushed to rescue Owen Ares. A heart-stoppingvideo shows them pulling him from a burning home in Seffner.

“There was like so much smoke in my eyes, I could barely see, and he said come to the light, and I did because they broke down the window,” described Owen Ares.

Owen was put on a ventilator and spent nearly two weeks recovering from smoke inhalation and burns.

“I’ll look at the pictures from when he was in the hospital and seeing the first moment he sat up or walked for the first time, and now he’s in the playoffs. He’s definitely thrived and done well,” mother Karen Mcginnis said.

Having never played baseball before, Owen is now on a team that went 11-0.

"I thought it would be fun to try a new thing," Ares said.

His coach described Owen as a joy to be around both on and off the field.

"Pulled from a traumatic fire like that, and having to relearn to walk and all kinds of things, and within a year, he’s out here playing baseball," said baseball coach Jack Staten.

Despite the trauma, Owen said he wasn’t going to let anything stop him.

“I wanted to not let it pull me down. I want to play and have fun,” Ares added.

While his team didn't win it all, Owen continues to win at life.

"It's his first year of baseball, and he’s come a long way since the start of the season. He’s got base hits now. He’s fielding the ball and making the plays, and he’s really enjoying what he’s doing," Staten added.

Owen’s mom said it was a traumatic time for everyone, and at times, hope was out of reach. But, she said she’d forever be grateful for the first responders, doctors, and the community.

"To know that he survived through the fire, and he’s here with us now, and we can go on with our lives, I'm just so proud of him. He’s been so strong through this whole thing," Mcginnis said.