Boy seriously injured in Hillsborough County house fire

THONOTASSA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said a house fire late Thursday night injured two people including a child, who is in serious condition at a local trauma center.

A person inside the home called 911 at 10:42 p.m. to report the fire and said there was a boy still inside, HCFR said.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office broke a window in the front of the house and guided the boy to safety.

The boy and a man were taken to a local trauma center. HCFR said the boy is in serious condition and the man is stable.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and flames. HCFR said a detached garage was engulfed and the home on Joe Ebert Road was 75% involved.

HCFR said crews had the fire under control in 16 minutes. Crews searched the home two more times and found no one else inside.

The two deputies who got the boy out were evaluated by EMS but were not transported.

HCFR said there were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.