Boeing plane headed to Tampa forced to return to Austin due to possible engine issue

A Boeing plane headed to Tampa International Airport Tuesday evening was forced to turn around after crews reported potential issues.

Southwest Airlines Flight 4028 departed from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas around 6:54 p.m. before returning safely to the same airport at 7:53 p.m.

Crews cited a "possible engine issue" in reports that caused the plane to turn around. Officials said the FAA will investigate the incident.

Boeing has been the subject of controversy over the past few months. One of the most recent cases was on March 8, when a tire fell off of a Boeing 777-200 plane bound for Japan and onto vehicles below.

The company's CEO, Dave Calhoun, stepped down on Monday. The move followed whistleblower John Barnett's death after he testified in court.