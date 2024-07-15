Body found inside Hillsborough home, prompting investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after they found a body inside a Hillsborough home early Monday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the home on Crescent Drive after they received reports of an injured person.

When they arrived, they found a person inside the home who had already passed away.

Deputies are currently at the scene investigating. There are no other details available at this time.