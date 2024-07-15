Watch Now
Body found inside Hillsborough home, prompting investigation

Ryan French
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office vehicle responding to crime
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jul 15, 2024

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after they found a body inside a Hillsborough home early Monday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the home on Crescent Drive after they received reports of an injured person.

When they arrived, they found a person inside the home who had already passed away.

Deputies are currently at the scene investigating. There are no other details available at this time.

