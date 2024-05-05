Boat accident near Courtney Campbell Causeway sparks investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police and the Florida Wildlife Commission are investigating a boat accident near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
Police say the accident happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday leaving only one boat ramp open.
According to police, there may be traffic backing up in the parking lot and the boat ramp is closed for launching for now.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.
Indian students’ deaths bring attention to mental health within the community
Since the start of 2024, 10 Indian students have died across the country due to suicide, accidental overdose, or disappearing, with their bodies found days later. Now, there’s a real concern about students’ mental health, especially within the Indian community.