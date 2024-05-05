Watch Now
Boat accident near Courtney Campbell Causeway sparks investigation

Posted at 9:05 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 21:05:09-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police and the Florida Wildlife Commission are investigating a boat accident near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Police say the accident happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday leaving only one boat ramp open.

According to police, there may be traffic backing up in the parking lot and the boat ramp is closed for launching for now.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

