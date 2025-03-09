Bicyclist killed after colliding with scooter on Tampa highway: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa bicyclist was killed on Saturday after colliding with a motorized scooter on Dale Mabry Highway, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the motorized scooter, operated by a 41-year-old Tampa woman, was traveling southbound in the 11000 block of Dale Mabry Highway in the right turn lane at about 7:38 p.m.

The 72-year-old bicyclist was traveling southbound on Dale Mabry Highway along the lane marker that separated the right turn lane and the outside travel lane.

While merging into the outside travel lane, the scooter collided with the bicyclist north of Hudson Lane, the FHP report stated.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scooter operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries.