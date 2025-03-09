Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Bicyclist killed after colliding with scooter on Tampa highway: FHP

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa bicyclist was killed on Saturday after colliding with a motorized scooter on Dale Mabry Highway, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the motorized scooter, operated by a 41-year-old Tampa woman, was traveling southbound in the 11000 block of Dale Mabry Highway in the right turn lane at about 7:38 p.m.

The 72-year-old bicyclist was traveling southbound on Dale Mabry Highway along the lane marker that separated the right turn lane and the outside travel lane.

While merging into the outside travel lane, the scooter collided with the bicyclist north of Hudson Lane, the FHP report stated.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scooter operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"MAKE IT MAKE SENSE"
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone shares the personal stories of five Florida women all diagnosed with breast cancer and all denied coverage for care by their insurance companies.

'I feel like a ticking timebomb,' Breast cancer patients share stories of insurance denials

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.