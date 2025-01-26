Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Bicyclist hit, killed in Hillsborough County crash: FHP

police tape
Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police tape
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a Hillsborough County crash on Saturday after he rode in front of a vehicle, authorities said.

A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 28-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 41 at about 8:50 a.m.

South of Pennsylvania Avenue, the 61-year-old Gibsonton bicyclist was riding in the area.

He then rode into the path of the Toyota and was struck, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

 

 

Gasparilla Pirate Fest brings an invasion of pirates and a big boost to the local economy in a typically down month in business.

Gasparilla arrives and local businesses are ready

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.