Bicyclist hit, killed in Hillsborough County crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a Hillsborough County crash on Saturday after he rode in front of a vehicle, authorities said.

A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 28-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 41 at about 8:50 a.m.

South of Pennsylvania Avenue, the 61-year-old Gibsonton bicyclist was riding in the area.

He then rode into the path of the Toyota and was struck, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.