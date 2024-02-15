Beer Can Island closes to the public, listed for $14.2 million

TAMPA, Fla. — An island considered a popular party spot by Tampa Bay residents officially closed to the public.

Pine Key, more commonly known as Beer Can Island, was listed for sale at $14.2 million on Thursday. The island is located in the middle of Tampa Bay between MacDill Air Force Base and Apollo Beach and spans nine acres.

“This opportunity is exceedingly rare, as Pine Key is one of the only privately owned islands in Tampa Bay,” said Cole Weaver, majority owner of Pine Key. “We’re grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community and our members over the years, but all good things must come to an end at some point, and for us, that time is now.”

Trespassing is strictly prohibited.