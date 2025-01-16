Bayshore Boulevard hurricane damage provides backdrop for Gasparilla events

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The bleachers are out. The barricades are up. That means Gasparilla is almost here.

Hundreds of thousands of people show up every year for the big event.

Livia Zolnerwicz has made Gasparilla on our beloved Bayshore Boulevard a tradition.

"It's just fun, just to just like, just dress up, just to have an excuse to and also, just like, see, like, the huge parade is also a huge draw. I love watching the parade, catching all the beads and everything. It's super fun," she said.

In the background is the sobering reminder of our hurricane season. Wear and tear like the uneven sidewalk, cracks along the wall, and missing pillars covered by caution tape pepper the sidewalk.

"I feel like it's even something to think about, even without any hurricanes around, like, you know, because obviously a lot of people in one place, a lot of different things can happen," she said. "But you know, I really do have a lot of faith in the city of Tampa."

We asked the City of Tampa about the structure: if it'll support the weight of the crowds and any concerns for loose pieces along the wall.

The city told me, "The sidewalks are fine."

Patrick Delaney, who lives on Davis Island, can understand the concern. He saw firsthand how damaging those hurricanes were.

"We got plenty [of water] in our house. That's what we say. It's like, everything's like 90%, you know? So it's probably the same for the street, for Bayshore," he said. "Everything's getting back to normal, but it's, yeah, has little dings in it."

As for now, the pirates still plan to invade Tampa and the crowds are expected to be right there to witness it.