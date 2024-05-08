"Battle of the Bay" Special Operations military exercise happening in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Don't be alarmed if you are in downtown Tampa and hear gunshots or explosions today. A special operations demonstration will be taking place near the Tampa Convention Center and you might hear the sounds all around downtown Tampa.

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) "Battle of the Bay" demonstration will take place on May 8 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. It will showcase over 170 United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and international service members performing a mock scenario in downtown Tampa.

The full military operations exercise will include helicopters, boats, gunshots, and explosions. The public is welcome to attend. The best views of the demonstration are from higher vantage points, including the Harbour Island Bridge. The demonstration will also be visible around the Convention Center, Riverwalk, and Bayshore Blvd.

South Franklin Street will be closed from Channelside Drive to the Westin Hotel and at the Water Street intersection. A detour can be found around Beneficial Drive to get to and from Harbour Island.