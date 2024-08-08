Barricaded subject sparks TPD investigation; police say avoid the area

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a call involving a barricaded subject.
The person is reportedly barricaded at the Meridian Pointe Apartments at 2450 East Hillsborough Avenue.
Police are asking the public to stay away from the area while the investigation is still active.
This is a breaking story. Check back with ABC Action News for updates.
