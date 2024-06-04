Astronaut on the International Space Station snaps photos of Tampa Bay

SPACE — Astronauts on the International Space Station recently snapped pictures of Tampa Bay. NASA posted the pictures on the Gateway to Astronaut Photography of the Earth database.
According to NASA, the photos were taken on May 27 at 6:30 p.m. from the International Space Station using a Nikon Z 9 camera.
If you look closely, you can see boat traffic in Tampa Bay.
