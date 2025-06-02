Watch Now
Argument leads to fatal shooting in Brandon, HCSO looking for suspect

BRANDON, FLa. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting on the 700 block of Providence Trace Circle in Brandon.

Deputies say they got a call just after 7 p.m. on June 1. The suspect and victim were arguing in the breezeway of an apartment building.

During the argument, the suspect shot the victim and ran from the scene, according to deputies. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Deputies say they are still trying to find the suspect.

The investigation ongoing. If you have any information, contact HCSO.

