Annual Gasparilla Bowl Bowl kicks off Friday afternoon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, December 20, the Florida Gators will take on the Tulane Green Wave for the annual Gasparilla Bowl.

It's taking place in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium and is the 16th annual game. The Gasparilla Bowl has become a December holiday tradition for Floridians and out-of-towners.

Tulane is going into the game with a 9 and 4 record, while the Gators sit at 7 and 5.

This year, the end zones have a Gasparilla look, and the entire stadium is decked out with Gasparilla Bowl signs.

Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. There will be a fan invasion before the kick-off with live music, food truck games, and more.

