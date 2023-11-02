"Air taxi" hits the skies in test flight at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials from Tampa International Airport, the state of Florida, and the city of Tampa gathered Thursday to watch what was billed as the first successful air taxi test flight.

The air taxi, which resembles a two-person drone helicopter, was also the first-ever electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft test flight at a large U.S. airport or in the state of Florida.

Volocopter, a German-based company, was behind the air taxi test Thursday. The craft is reportedly all-electric and zero-emissions. Volocopter said the craft, known as "Volocity" is one cog in a multi-part plan the company said it hopes will help transform urban transportation.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch were among those in attendance at the test flight.