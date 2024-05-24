After thousands of votes, Busch Gardens reveals baby orangutan's new name

TAMPA, Fla. — After nearly 30,000 votes were cast online, Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay has finally unveiled the winning name for its baby orangutan.

The theme park told Good Morning America in an exclusive reveal that the critically endangered Bornean orangutan, which they delivered on April 14, will be named Stella. 27,000 total votes were cast for the name.

Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay

Stella was born via c-section to the park's resident Bornean orangutan, Luna. She weighed in at 3.4 pounds.

Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay

Luna was introduced to her baby the next morning.

Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay

According to its website, the team at Busch Gardens cares for more than 200 species of animals. Interested guests can even observe their work at the Animal Care Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.