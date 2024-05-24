Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

After thousands of votes, Busch Gardens reveals baby orangutan's new name

After nearly 30,000 votes were cast online, Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay has finally unveiled the winning name for its baby orangutan. The theme park told Good Morning America in an exclusive reveal that the critically endangered Bornean orangutan, which they delivered on April 14, will be named Stella. 27,000 total votes were cast for the name. Stella was born via c-section to the park's resident Bornean orangutan, Luna. She weighed in at 3.4 pounds.
Busch Gardens baby orangutan
Posted at 8:12 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 08:24:16-04

TAMPA, Fla. — After nearly 30,000 votes were cast online, Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay has finally unveiled the winning name for its baby orangutan.

The theme park told Good Morning America in an exclusive reveal that the critically endangered Bornean orangutan, which they delivered on April 14, will be named Stella. 27,000 total votes were cast for the name.

Busch Gardens baby orangutan

Stella was born via c-section to the park's resident Bornean orangutan, Luna. She weighed in at 3.4 pounds.

Baby orangutan Busch Gardens

Luna was introduced to her baby the next morning.

Busch Gardens baby orangutan

According to its website, the team at Busch Gardens cares for more than 200 species of animals. Interested guests can even observe their work at the Animal Care Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.