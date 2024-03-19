After-school care teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' messages to minor

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An after-school care teacher was arrested after police allege he sent inappropriate messages to a student.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that between January and February 2023, Marcos Suarez Arroyo, 20, was sending inappropriate TikTok messages to a 13-year-old student from the BridgePrep Academy of Riverview, where Arroyo was a teacher.

HCSO was notified of the incident on Dec. 12, 2023, after Arroyo was fired. While investigating, deputies said they found multiple inappropriate written messages, along with statements of "soliciting, luring and enticing" the teenager to engage in "unlawful sexual conduct."

Deputies said Arroyo confessed to sending the messages.

While HCSO does not believe there are any other victims at this time, those who believe they might have been impacted should contact deputies at 813-247-8200.