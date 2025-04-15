Advocates continue to push for more affordable childcare for more families

TAMPA, Fla. — Advocates continue to look for solutions to the childcare crisis in Florida.

Last year, some big changes were made to the School Readiness program, tuition assistance for working families making at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

The Children's Movement of Florida

Before the changes last year, if you got a promotion at work or started making more money, you could only stay in the program until you earned 85% of the state median income.

Lawmakers changed that to 100% so that you are not suddenly dropped just as your family is making financial progress.

From the itty-bitty babies to the big kids with boundless curiosity, "That’s why I keep showing up every day," said Sharon Miller, the executive director of Kings Kids Christian Academy of Tampa.

Miller came out of retirement to be here—that's how much she cares.

“Each day that I leave here and come back the next morning, it is to continue to cultivate an environment where our children thrive, where they grow," she said.

According to the Children’s Movement of Florida, 85% of a child's brain is developed by age 3. Those first few years are crucial in their development. With many parents working full-time jobs, teachers play a huge role in getting kids ready for kindergarten.

“When you look at kindergarten readiness in our state, it’s 51%. You look at third-grade reading, it’s right on the same mark," said Madeleine Thakur, the CEO of The Children's Movement of Florida. "This is the number one predictor of success in school.”

100% is the goal by 2030, but getting there is an investment.

“We really believe it’s up to the legislature, it’s up to the business community, it’s up to all of us to make this solution," she said.

That’s why they're asking lawmakers to change the threshold for a family to qualify for School Readiness.

"It can make a huge difference, even if you invest zero more dollars because what it means is, you’re better calibrating the system to Florida economic reality," she said.

They’d like to see lawmakers bump the School Readiness qualification to 65% of the state median income, which would include families making $63,725 or less.

Right now, to qualify, a family must make at or below 150% of the federal poverty level—a two-parent working family making minimum wage doesn’t currently qualify. Their average take-home pay? $54,080 dollars.

“Childcare and housing are the number one cross burden for families with young children," said Thakur.

That’s why she thinks so many young families are leaving. We’re seeing this in Pinellas County on the K-12 level, where the district is proposing to not refill or replace some teachers because of low enrollment.

“We do not have the future economy that we want if we’re losing folks who are starting their careers and their families," she said.

“Most providers are expending approximately 90 to 95% of their budget on salaries and upkeep," Miller said.

Funding sources for providers is a priority for Miller. She and their PTA are always looking for local businesses to help out.

“We all know that when families can’t go to work, they have to stay at home, make a choice between work and childcare. Not only do communities become unsafe, but businesses lose access to the intellectual capital that makes them competitive and drives us as a city, county, estate, and a nation," Miller said.

She’d like to see a steady economic revenue stream, similar to how the K-12 system is supported.

“Let’s be history makers. Let’s draw the mark in the sand so that when other states look at us, they have a model to follow," said Miller.

Miller said they are currently attempting to help the local community with more infant care. We told you last July, many counties don't have much infant care. In Hillsborough County, the Early Learning Coalition estimates about 58% of the schools it contracts with serve infants.

Miller said they have built out a plan for a facility with three classrooms across the street that would serve about 58 infants and toddlers.

To read more on The Children's Movement of Florida's legislative priorities this year, click here.